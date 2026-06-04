Kylie Jenner jets off to Turks and Caicos as Timothée Chalamet attends Knicks Finals

Turks and Caicos Islands - Kylie Jenner was spotted soaking up the sun while Timothée Chalamet supported the New York Knicks at the NBA Finals!

Kylie Jenner shared footage from her Turks and Caicos trip with friend as Timothée Chalamet attends the NBA Finals. © Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@kyliejenner

The Khy founder skipped her routine courtside date night with her boyfriend for a tropical vacay with her friends.

Kylie shared footage from her beach trip on social media, but she was also captured in a viral image sporting an itty-bitty bikini that was a pink snake-skin print.

In her Wednesday Instagram post, the 28-year-old continued flaunting her fit frame and cheeky bottom in a green, camouflage set while lounging in the sand.

Kylie also posted clips on her IG story of her time away, where she cruised on a speedboat with her group as they sipped on drinks packaged in Kylie Cosmetics pouches.

Meanwhile, the Oscar-nominee pulled up to the NBA Finals solo, wearing an Adidas t-shirt that featured the Knicks' signature colors.