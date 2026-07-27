Lebron James just made his big NBA move to the Philadelphia 76ers official

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - LeBron James has signed a contract to play for the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced Monday, with managing owner Josh Harris "thrilled" about chances for their first NBA title since 1983.

LeBron James celebrates his team's victory after winning the men's Gold Medal basketball match between France and the USA during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris on August 10, 2024. © PAUL ELLIS / AFP

James announced on Friday he would play for the Sixers on a two-year deal worth $8 million, ending a weeks-long mystery over the 41-year-old superstar's future, but the 76ers had no comment throughout the weekend.

"I am thrilled to welcome LeBron James to the Philadelphia 76ers," ownership managing partner Harris said in a statement. "One of the greatest players in NBA history and one of the best athletes ever, his accomplishments are iconic."

James, the NBA's all-time scoring leader set to begin his record 24th campaign in October, is a four-time NBA champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player.

After winning two titles with Miami, another with hometown club Cleveland and his most recent with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, James could become the first NBA player to win crowns with four different teams.

James, a three-time Olympic champion and 22-time NBA All-Star, joins a Sixers roster filled with NBA stars in hopes of bringing Philadelphia an NBA title for the first time since Julius Erving led the club to the crown 43 years ago.

"I cannot wait to see LeBron alongside Jaylen Brown, VJ Edgecombe, Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and our talented roster as we work to deliver a championship for Philly," Harris said.