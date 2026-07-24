LeBron James finally reveals which team he's joining post-Lakers exit

Los Angeles, California - LeBron James announced on Friday he will play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season, with the 41-year-old NBA superstar hoping to transform another franchise into a championship team.

LeBron James has revealed which team he'll play for following his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. © Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

James, a four-time NBA Most Valuable Player, has won four titles in a 23-year career, most recently with the Los Angeles Lakers, whom he said earlier this month he would not return to for the 2026-27 campaign.

James led the Miami Heat to NBA crowns in 2013 and 2014, brought his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers a title in 2016 and delivered a championship for the Lakers in 2020.

He's looking to make the same magic happen in what Rich Paul, James's agent, tells ESPN will be a two-year deal worth $8 million.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James posted on X.

The NBA legend was considering several clubs but will join a 76ers team that traded for forward Jaylen Brown from Boston and boasts a lineup that will also include star center Joel Embiid and guards Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe.

James averaged 20.9 points a game for the Lakers last season and said he was considering retirement strongly when the campaign concluded.

"I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game," James posted on X.

"I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game."