LeBron James praises Team USA's Balogun after World Cup "Silencer" celebration

Los Angeles, California - Basketball superstar LeBron James congratulated Folarin Balogun on scoring for the US in their World Cup victory on Wednesday after the striker emulated his trademark "Silencer" celebration.

LeBron James congratulated Folarin Balogun after the Team USA striker emulated his "Silencer" celebration following his World Cup goal against Bosnia and Herzegovina. © Collage: REUTERS & JOSHUA GATELEY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Balogun twice put the ball in the net in the 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina, whipping out James's signature dance move each time, though his first effort was ruled offside.

"THE (Silencer) HAS (Arrived) at the World Cup!" James posted on X, using a shushing emoji and another of a plane landing.

"Helluva goal there Young (King)!" added James, whose nickname is King James, using another emoji featuring a crown.

The post on X has received nearly four million views.

James, the NBA's all-time leading scorer, is known for performing the celebration after scoring, particularly when he sinks clutch, game-changing shots.

The dance involves lifting his knees, pushing both palms down toward the floor, and tapping his chest, and signals that he has "silenced" an aggressive or vocal opponent.

Balogun (24), who was born in New York but raised in London and now lives and plays in France, is a basketball fanatic.

When American soccer scouts became interested in convincing him to play for the US, rather than England or Nigeria, they famously flew him to Florida and provided him with NBA courtside tickets.

Balogun has scored three goals so far in this World Cup, as the US have reached the last-16, but he will not be able to play against Belgium on Monday, having been sent off in the second half of the Bosnia game.