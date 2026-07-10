Will LeBron James join the Golden State Warriors? Steph Curry weighs in

Los Angeles, California - Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry would love to play with LeBron James , but he knows he's not the only one who feels the same as the NBA 's all-time leading scorer ponders where he'll play next.

Steph Curry (l) said he made his pitch for LeBron James to join the Warriors, but admitted that the final decision is "up to him." © Collage: Christian Petersen & Luke Hales / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

"It's kind of up to him," Curry said of James's decision on where to go as a free agent for his 24th NBA season.

He told the Los Angeles Lakers last week that he was departing after eight seasons and a title in Southern California.

"I feel like any place he calls and says 'I want to play there,' you move mountains to make it happen," Curry said Thursday at a press conference before the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Nevada.

Curry said his pitch to James – his teammate on the US' gold medal-winning team at the Paris Olympics – was simple.

"The pitch is: Do you want to play good basketball and be around people that know how to play the game," said Curry, whose Warriors faced off against James' Cavaliers in four straight NBA Finals from 2015-2018.

"We're an organization that's been there. He knows that," Curry said. "That's really self-explanatory. It's a matter of where he sees himself fitting. At the end of the day, that's up to him."

The Warriors are among a multitude of teams mentioned as possible landing spots for James, a four-time NBA champion and four-time Most Valuable Player.

As the James sweepstakes moved into its second week, many pundits had zeroed in on the Cleveland Cavaliers, the hometown team that James led to the 2016 title after winning two titles with the Miami Heat.