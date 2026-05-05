Lizzo is ready to take legal battles to court: "The truth will come out"

Los Angeles, California - Bop star Lizzo said she isn't "afraid" of going to court to fight her former backup dancers' sexual harassment lawsuit.

Lizzo refuses to settle her legal battles. © NEILSON BARNARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a recent interview on CBS Mornings, Lizzo let Gayle King in on why she isn't going to settle the bombshell lawsuit filed against her by former backup dancers.

"I think it is an easy out, but I'm fighting the case because I know that it's not true," she said. Lizzo admitted that most people would rather settle than appear in court.

Back in 2023, Lizzo's ex-backup dancers accused her of sexual harassment, racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment.

Their shocking suit alleges, among other things, that the artist pressured them into touching nude performers in Amsterdam. Lizzo has repeatedly denied the claims and committed to fighting that lawsuit and others.

"The truth will come out," she said, adding that she is ready and willing to testify. "And that's why I'm not afraid of it. The truth is less salacious than the headlines."

The Juice singer's legal team has repeatedly tried to have the dancers' suit dismissed. In December 2025, they succeeded in having the allegations of fat-shaming against Lizzo dismissed by a superior court, per People.

Lizzo's legal battle against her former dancers is ongoing, but the Grammy winner isn't letting it hold her back. She's making music!