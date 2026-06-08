Lizzo says "streaming" and "public attacks" are behind decline in fans

Los Angeles, California - Lizzo blamed "industry changes" for her smaller fanbase after an X user questioned her popularity!

Lizzo revealed why she believes that she doesn't have as many fans these days. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday, the Truth Hurts hitmaker responded to a thread that debated why she doesn't have as many fans.

The original post on X read, "lizzo not having a fanbase is so weird to me when this woman was literally selling out arenas not even 2 years ago."

"Like, where did those people go?" the user asked.



"I actually can answer this: the industry changed so much in the last 3 yrs. Streaming replaced radio & I was a radio darling. That's how my fans discovered my music," Lizzo replied in her retweet.

"Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things," she added, seemingly alluding to her bombshell lawsuit and backlash over her weight loss.