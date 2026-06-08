Lizzo says "streaming" and "public attacks" are behind decline in fans
Los Angeles, California - Lizzo blamed "industry changes" for her smaller fanbase after an X user questioned her popularity!
On Sunday, the Truth Hurts hitmaker responded to a thread that debated why she doesn't have as many fans.
The original post on X read, "lizzo not having a fanbase is so weird to me when this woman was literally selling out arenas not even 2 years ago."
"Like, where did those people go?" the user asked.
"I actually can answer this: the industry changed so much in the last 3 yrs. Streaming replaced radio & I was a radio darling. That's how my fans discovered my music," Lizzo replied in her retweet.
"Not to mention the very obvious & public attack on my career changed things," she added, seemingly alluding to her bombshell lawsuit and backlash over her weight loss.
Lizzo moves forward despite decline in fans
"But I'm out here doing my absolute best and u can't knock a b*tch for that," the Good As Hell singer said.
In the wake of being sued by her ex-backup dancers for sexual harassment, Lizzo dropped her fifth studio album, "B*TCH," this past weekend.
The flutist recently shared that she isn't afraid of the "truth" coming out from her legal battle but is now focused on using what she's been through to help other people.
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP