Lizzo says she isn't afraid of the "truth coming out" in sexual harassment lawsuit
New York, New York - Lizzo touched on the sexual harassment lawsuit she's facing and why she isn't afraid of the truth "coming out."
The 38-year-old was questioned about the legal drama with her former backup dancers during her Friday appearance on the Today show.
"First off, it's nice to be able to be here and actually give you an update in my own words," Lizzo replied, noting, "That's really important to me. I've had some victories with it."
In December 2025, a judge dismissed the claims of "fat-shaming" from the lawsuit, ruling that they held "no merit" in court, per Billboard.
"I could have settled, but I'm a woman who is not afraid of the truth coming out, so I'm continuing to fight," the Good as Hell hitmaker said.
"I'm really excited for all of the claims to be dropped and for us to just move forward," she added.
Lizzo is focusing on her new album amid bombshell lawsuit
One of the hosts pressed further by asking if the Rumors artist would've done anything "different" during the time that the alleged harassment and hostile work environment happened.
Lizzo brushed it off and quickly moved on to her latest music drop, Bitch, adding, "I don't think that that is the point of right now."
She ended, "I just want to continue to think about my album and taking the things that I've gone through and translating that into song to help other people."
Cover photo: Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP