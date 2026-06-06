Lizzo says she isn't afraid of the "truth coming out" in sexual harassment lawsuit

New York, New York - Lizzo touched on the sexual harassment lawsuit she's facing and why she isn't afraid of the truth "coming out."

Lizzo addressed her legal battle with her ex-backup dancers, who accused the Truth Hurts artist of sexual harassment, racial harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. © Jesse Grant / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old was questioned about the legal drama with her former backup dancers during her Friday appearance on the Today show.

"First off, it's nice to be able to be here and actually give you an update in my own words," Lizzo replied, noting, "That's really important to me. I've had some victories with it."

In December 2025, a judge dismissed the claims of "fat-shaming" from the lawsuit, ruling that they held "no merit" in court, per Billboard.

"I could have settled, but I'm a woman who is not afraid of the truth coming out, so I'm continuing to fight," the Good as Hell hitmaker said.

"I'm really excited for all of the claims to be dropped and for us to just move forward," she added.