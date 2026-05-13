Matthew Perry drug middleman sentenced over his role in actor's fatal overdose

Los Angeles, California - A middleman who helped provide Friends actor Matthew Perry with drugs in the weeks before he died from a ketamine overdose was jailed on Wednesday in California.

Another person has been sentenced to prison over the fatal overdose of Friends star Matthew Perry. © Jason Merritt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Erik Fleming was ordered to serve two years in federal prison, with a further three months on supervised release after admitting conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Fleming is the fourth of five people to be sentenced in connection with the death of the American-Canadian star, who was found dead at the age of 54 in the hot tub of his luxury Los Angeles home in 2023.

Last month, Jasveen Sangha, a dealer dubbed the "Ketamine Queen", was sentenced to 15 years in prison for providing the drugs to Perry, while Dr. Salvador Plasencia has been ordered to serve more than two years

Perry, who rose to fame as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom Friends, had been open about his struggles with drug addiction.

He experienced health problems, including a burst colon in 2018 due to his drug usage, which required multiple surgeries and the use of a colostomy bag for months after.