Matthew Perry's personal belongings to go under the hammer for charity

Dallas, Texas - From artwork by Banksy to scripts from the smash TV series Friends, dozens of Matthew Perry 's personal belongings are up for auction.

A photo album given Jennifer Aniston to fellow Friends cast members Matthew Perry and Courtney Cox is displayed ahead of The Matthew Perry Estate Auction at Heritage Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, on May 19, 2026. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

Perry, who played the neurotic and sarcastic Chandler Bing, died in 2023 at the age of 54 after decades of battling addictions.

Now, the executors of his estate have put some 130 lots up for auction, including his favorite watch and childhood mementos, to raise money for the Matthew Perry Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping people with addiction.

"It's a combination of all kinds of things from the actor's lifetime," said Roberta Kramer, of Heritage Auctions, who are handling the sale.

"Things relating to his work on Friends and other television shows and films, but a lot of very personal things too, from all the way from childhood to adulthood."

Items include Perry's treasured Memorigin watch with a Batman emblem, as well as artwork he collected during his lifetime, including Girl with Balloon and Nola, by street artist Banksy, which are expected to fetch around $1 million.

There are also a number of scripts from the decade of Friends, a series about six young people navigating adulthood, relationships, and careers in New York that made Perry and his co-stars multi-millionaires and household names.