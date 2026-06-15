Did Klay Thompson split from Megan Thee Stallion because of "ghetto" behavior?
Los Angeles, California - Klay Thompson allegedly made some unkind comments about Megan Thee Stallion before their bombshell split!
An insider told The Daily Mail that the Dallas Mavericks player wanted to end things "for a while" with the Houston hottie.
"He was over her and didn't want to be with her," they said.
"I think he wanted to break up with her for a while but just didn’t know what to do."
The unnamed source claimed that the 36-year-old would secretly call himself and Megan two "very different" people and had apparently hated how "loud" the Hiss rapper is.
They added that "he was like, 'She was just so ghetto. I was over the ghettoness. The way she speaks, the way she acts.'"
What really went down between Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson?
Despite this, a second source disputed Klay's presumed remarks and instead reiterated Megan's stance that his infidelity led to their split.
"Klay never once tried to break up with her," they said. "The reality is Megan ended the relationship after she discovered that Klay had been cheating on her."
"Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward," the Sweetest Pie hitmaker said in a statement after the split made headlines.
The rapper first went "Instagram official" with the athlete last July.
Cover photo: Collage: Stacy Revere & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP