Did Klay Thompson split from Megan Thee Stallion because of "ghetto" behavior?

Megan Thee Stallion's (r) ex Klay Thompson (l) allegedly called her "ghetto" behind her back before their split. © Collage: Stacy Revere & Jemal Countess / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

An insider told The Daily Mail that the Dallas Mavericks player wanted to end things "for a while" with the Houston hottie.

"He was over her and didn't want to be with her," they said.

"I think he wanted to break up with her for a while but just didn’t know what to do."

The unnamed source claimed that the 36-year-old would secretly call himself and Megan two "very different" people and had apparently hated how "loud" the Hiss rapper is.

They added that "he was like, 'She was just so ghetto. I was over the ghettoness. The way she speaks, the way she acts.'"