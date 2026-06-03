Megan Thee Stallion shades Klay Thompson in new track: "All that wifey s**t is dead"

By Jamie Grasse

Miami, Florida – Megan Thee Stallion spits "all that wifey s**t is dead" in her new music teaser. Is the Houston hottie using music to process her split from Klay Thompson?

Is Megan Thee Stallion (r.) taking a shot at her ex Klay Thompson in her new song snippet?
Is Megan Thee Stallion (r.) taking a shot at her ex Klay Thompson in her new song snippet?  © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, Megan posted a video of herself partying with friends and enjoying drinks on a yacht via Instagram.

The party clip was set to a new, previously unreleased tune from the 31-year-old, as Complex also reported.

"All that wifey s**t is dead / Put that s**t to bed / lmma make him beg, when I want some head," Meg raps in the new music nugget.

Lizzo stuns as she performs and models on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway
Lizzo Lizzo stuns as she performs and models on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway

The new bars come a little over a month after Megan confirmed that she'd split from NBA star Klay Thompson.

The pair started dating in July 2025, but their relationship ended with a bang earlier this year.

In April, Meg accused the basketball player of cheating on her Instagram stories, saying: "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.'"

The Grammy winner has been known to address her personal issues in her music, and the new line "wifey s**t" evidently connects with her claims about "playing house" in her bombshell post.

Megan Thee Stallion didn't share a release date for her new song, but the preview boasts both intrigue and a killer beat!

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

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