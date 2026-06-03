Megan Thee Stallion shades Klay Thompson in new track: "All that wifey s**t is dead"

Miami, Florida – Megan Thee Stallion spits "all that wifey s**t is dead" in her new music teaser. Is the Houston hottie using music to process her split from Klay Thompson?

Is Megan Thee Stallion (r.) taking a shot at her ex Klay Thompson in her new song snippet? © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press

On Tuesday, Megan posted a video of herself partying with friends and enjoying drinks on a yacht via Instagram.

The party clip was set to a new, previously unreleased tune from the 31-year-old, as Complex also reported.

"All that wifey s**t is dead / Put that s**t to bed / lmma make him beg, when I want some head," Meg raps in the new music nugget.

The new bars come a little over a month after Megan confirmed that she'd split from NBA star Klay Thompson.

The pair started dating in July 2025, but their relationship ended with a bang earlier this year.

In April, Meg accused the basketball player of cheating on her Instagram stories, saying: "Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got 'cold feet.'"

The Grammy winner has been known to address her personal issues in her music, and the new line "wifey s**t" evidently connects with her claims about "playing house" in her bombshell post.