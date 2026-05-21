Megan Thee Stallion kicks off hot girl summer with Miami Swim Week gig

Miami, Florida - Megan Thee Stallion 's will kick off her hot girl summer at this year's Paraiso Miami Swim Week!

Megan Thee Stallion is hitting the runway again for this year's Paraiso Miami Swim Week. © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Houston hottie is returning to host the swimwear runway show on May 28, per Complex.

In addition to her hosting duties, Megan will also unveil the latest pieces from her Hot Girl Swimwear line, including new options for women, men, and pets.

According to the outlet, the show starts at 10 PM ET and will feature an array of size-inclusive models of all genders, plus adorable canine companions.

A press release revealed that the Hiss rapper's latest drop includes a 20-piece collection of bikinis, one-piece suits, and cover-ups decorated in shell-inspired prints and tropical colors.

Megan first launched the starry, runaway event in 2025, which landed her the Cultural Icon Award at the inaugural Swimwear Icons Honors Night for her impact on music, fashion, and influence on a new generation.