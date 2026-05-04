Cardi B shows up for Megan Thee Stallion's final Broadway performance: "It was so, so, so good"

New York, New York - Rapper Cardi B showed up to support Megan Thee Stallion for her last Broadway show, praising her WAP partner's "amazing" performance.

Cardi B (r.) was full of praise after going to Broadway to see Megan Thee Stallion's performance as Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! © Collage: screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & Screenshot/Instagram/ Cardi B

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to praise Megan Thee Stallion after seeing her fellow artist play Harold Zidler in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway on Friday.

"I went to see Meg at Broadway… it was so, so, so good," Cardi said after admitting she only caught the last 40 minutes of the show.

Since her Little Miss Drama Tour ended, Cardi has been busy enjoying family time.

Surprisingly, the Bronx native also admitted Moulin Rouge! is only the second Broadway show she's ever seen.

"It was so fun… I was liking the storyline," Cardi said, dubbing the performance "pretty."

Megan was scheduled to play Zidler until May 17. Then last week, she announced May 1 would be her last show, ending her Broadway stint two weeks early.

The H-town Hottie's early exit comes on the heels of a health scare and a dramatic split from ex-boyfriend Klay Thompson after she accused him of cheating.

Meg's performance as the first female Zidler got rave reviews and boosted ticket sales. Cardi B liked it so much she gushed, "I hope she does it again."