SNL pokes fun at Klay Thompson after dramatic Megan Thee Stallion split

New York, New York - Saturday Night Live's Kam Patterson took a hysterical swipe at NBA player Klay Thompson for allegedly cheating on Megan Thee Stallion .

Saturday Night Live made fun of Klay Thompson (r.) over the weekend after his shock split from Megan Thee Stallion. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Megan Thee Stallion & STACY REVERE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

"Who even is this guy?" comedian Kam Patterson quipped on Saturday on SNL's Weekend Update segment, pretending not to know world-famous NBA player Klay Thompson.

The comedian leaned in, "Wait a minute, there’s a WNBA for men? What would you even call that? The MNBA?"

"To me, he’s not Klay, he’s dirt," Patterson added.

Since Megan Thee Stallion confirmed her split from Thompson last week and accused the athlete of cheating on her with multiple women, there's been an outpouring of support and solidarity for the WAP artist.

Meg made a dramatic exit from her Broadway debut two weeks early in wake of the news.

"What Meg Thee Stallion needs is a real man," Patterson joked Saturday night.

What defines "a real man," per the 27-year-old comic, is, of course, a man like him: someone "employed in a thriving industry, like entertainment... sketch television show."

The comedian then addressed Meg directly, saying, "Am I the man you want? Probably not. But am I the man you need? Also no. But you’ve already had the best baby, so why not try the rest?"