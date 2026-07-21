Megan Thee Stallion stuns in curve-hugging dress featuring a spicy statement!

New York, New York – Rapper Megan Thee Stallion doesn't shy away from being bold or provocative in fashion or music, and her look for Fanatics Fest was stunning and boasted some choice words: "Too c**t to care."

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing bold fashion to New York this summer. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@theestallion

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion posted a slew of sultry shots from her summertime fun in New York to Instagram.

The first few pics from the series featured the rapper's spicy outfit from Fanatics Fest on Sunday.

There, Meg rocked a teeny-tiny, curve-clinging white Dulse mini dress with big bold letters that read, "Too c**t to care."

If anyone can rock a T-shirt dress pedding such a bold statement, it's Meg, thee queen of Hot Girl Summer.

For the club, the H-town hottie aptly paired the crass mini with her green Hermes bag, a chin-length bob, diamond-studded accessories, and transparent heels.

While Megan wore sleek heels to the club, she also posted a posed pic of the mini dress paired with some dangerous-looking spike-covered pumps. That pic also treated fans to a close-up of Meg's long, pointy silver bejeweled nails.

The newly single rapper's been living it up this summer in New York, and her latest Instagram post proves it. In addition to Meg celebrating the launch of her first fragrance, she's even tried the Big Apple's viral butter ice cream.