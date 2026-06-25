Millie Bobby Brown talks "mending" her bond with Stranger Things co-stars: "We're still friends, right?"
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her dynamic with her Stranger Things co-stars after the series finale – and if Eleven is alive!
During a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor admitted she fell into a "slump" after the Netflix show ended.
"I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression. It was very hard for me," Mille told host Josh Horowitz, per Variety.
She continued, "I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person."
The Enola Holmes star said that she spent New Year's Eve break reconnecting with her castmates and addressing any unresolved issues.
"They probably thought I was crazy," she continued, adding, "I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything."
Millie Bobby Brown has vowed to keep Eleven's true fate a secret
Millie didn't specifically address her alleged complaint against co-star David Harbour, but she emphasized the bond that she shares with the entire cast.
"I started the show when I was 10, and this character was me, and these people were in my life more than my own family," the 22-year-old explained.
And while she admitted that she would "miss" playing Eleven "more than anything," Millie is still remaining tight-lipped over her character's mysterious fate.
The new mom spilled that she made a pact with the show's co-creators to keep Eleven's outcome secret from the world.
"No one else knows. It's just us three. And what we do with that information, it'll be up to them," she dished.
Cover photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP