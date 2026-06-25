Millie Bobby Brown talks "mending" her bond with Stranger Things co-stars: "We're still friends, right?"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her dynamic with her Stranger Things co-stars after the series finale – and if Eleven is alive!

Millie Bobby Brown (second from r.) recently revealed that she mended her relationships with her Stranger Things co-stars following the series finale. © Roger Kisby / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a live recording of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the British actor admitted she fell into a "slump" after the Netflix show ended.

"I went into a little bit of a slight, slight depression. It was very hard for me," Mille told host Josh Horowitz, per Variety.

She continued, "I would not have expected that coming off of the show. I'm a very happy-go-lucky person."

The Enola Holmes star said that she spent New Year's Eve break reconnecting with her castmates and addressing any unresolved issues.

"They probably thought I was crazy," she continued, adding, "I was like, 'We're still friends, right? Like, you're not gonna stop talking to me anymore?' I was like, 'I'm sorry if I ever upset you,' and was just trying to mend anything."