Olivia Rodrigo announces her next single – and says it's her "favorite" from new album

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that the next single from her new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, is coming out on Friday!

Olivia Rodrigo will drop a new single from her upcoming album on Friday. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The pop star dropped the announcement on Tuesday, sharing that the song is called the cure.

The post also featured what appears to be the single cover art, which shows Olivia making the title out of a cat's cradle string.

"it's my favorite song on the album and one of my favorite songs I've ever made," she wrote in the caption.

"couldn't be more excited for you guys to hear it."

The new release follows Olivia's first single from her new era, a bubbly track called drop dead.

That song, which tells the story of a swoon-worthy first date, was released with an accompanying music video that saw the Grammy winner dance through the Palace of Versailles.

Notably, the cure is not the song that Olivia debuted on Saturday Night Live earlier this month, as she performed another new track called begged instead.