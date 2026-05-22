Olivia Rodrigo drops new single that she calls "thesis statement" of next album

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo dove into the complex realities of love in her new single, the cure, a track the singer described as the "thesis statement" of her anticipated album .

Olivia Rodrigo has dropped the second single from her upcoming album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. © Collage: Screenshots/YouTube/Olivia Rodrigo

The 23-year-old pop star gave fans a new peek at you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love on Friday with the release of the album's second single.

"this song means so much to me and I'm so so so happy that it's out in the world!" Olivia gushed on social media.

She added that the cure is the "thesis statement" of the record, as it "made the whole album click" for her.

Along with the new song, Olivia also debuted an accompanying music video, which sees her dressed up as a nurse in a surreal hospital that looks like it came straight out of Coraline.

The song grapples with how love can't quite save you from insecurity or loneliness, with Olivia lamenting, "I thought I found the antidote with you."

"It don't matter how your love feels anymore / It will never be the cure," she continues in the chorus.

The track also notably explains the title of her upcoming concert series, The Unraveled Tour, as the Grammy winner repeats, "I'm unraveled" – a refrain she embodies with a yarn motif throughout the video.