Olivia Rodrigo's rumored new romance heats up with NYC date snaps

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly confirmed her new romance with "finance bro" Julian Croonenbergh with a swoon-worthy date in the Big Apple.

Olivia Rodrigo has seemingly confirmed those "finance bro" dating rumors with her latest New York City outing! © IMAGO / Bestimage

Snaps obtained by TMZ on Monday showed the two getting quite cozy while spending some time together in Central Park over the weekend.

The paparazzi photos showed the 23-year-old singer in a casual black tank top and distressed denim shorts, while Julien sported a striped T-shirt, dark pants, and a baseball cap.

The sighting comes after Olivia first sparked romance rumors with the private equity associate when they were spotted traveling from Iceland to New York together earlier this month.

Unlike his alleged girlfriend, Julien has largely stayed out of the spotlight until now. He's a graduate of Brown University and currently works as an investor at Hg Capital.

Their relationship status hasn't been confirmed, but the latest snaps are certainly some convincing evidence!

The Grammy winner is fresh off a new album release with you look pretty sad for a girl so in love, which is rumored to have been inspired by her romance with British actor Louis Partridge – and its demise around December 2025.