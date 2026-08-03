Rihanna and A$AP Rocky go all-out with Spider-Man birthday bash for son Riot Rose

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky threw a Spider-Man-themed bash for their middle child Riot Rose's third birthday!

Rihanna (r) and A$AP Rocky celebrated their son turning three with a Spider-Man-themed birthday bash this weekend. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@stillme.justmom & Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Get ready to feel old, because RiRi's Super Bowl baby is now a three-year-old!

The superstar couple celebrated their son's milestone in super style over the weekend, per viral footage from the party.

RiRi's sister-in-law, Nadia King, documented the event in a video she shared on Instagram, which showed the Spidey-themed decór – including balloons, a customized cake, and emblazoned signs that read "Riot 3" in red, blue, and black.

The soiree also featured a "cake bar," and further footage showed the happy parents singing "Happy Birthday" to their son.

RiRi's second baby was first introduced to the world when his mom famously announced her pregnancy during her Super Bowl Halftime show.

Following this, Riot Rose accompanied the Work hitmaker to the 95th annual Academy Awards, where she performed her nominated track, Lift Me Up.