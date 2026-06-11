Rihanna drops rare glimpse of baby Rocki Irish at latest photoshoot!

Los Angeles, California - Rihanna dropped footage from her recent EE72 summer cover shoot with a guest appearance from her baby girl Rocki Irish!

Rihanna and Rocki Irish are cover girls in the behind-the-scenes footage from the Work artist's latest shoot. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/badgalriri & Sujit JAISWAL / AFP

The Fenty mogul and the magazine's creative director Edward Enninful shared a behind-the-scenes look at RiRi's photoshoot on Instagram.

Amid the footage, the Umbrella hitmaker's eight-month-old daughter is seen being carried in by her mom while sporting a grey, checkered dress.

Rocki was also seen sweetly playing with the Work artist's necklace.

RiRi's latest collaboration saw the mom-of-three serving high-fashion looks for the cover, and modeled a daring, 1960s-inspired blonde beehive wig.

RiRi and Rocki appeared on the cover of W Magazine in April.

The singer blasted the feature on social media, writing, "cover girrrrrlz!!! baby Rocki served sumn serious on her first cover! came on set and shut her mama dowwwnn!!!!