Rihanna debuts adorable scribble tattoo designed by her children

New York, New York - Pop singer Rihanna recently debuted a brand new tattoo that was designed by her children and drawn by a popular NYC artist.

Rihanna recently debuted an adorable new tattoo that was designed by her children. © IMAGO/POP-EYE

Rihanna's latest tattoo is certainly unique!

An iconic New York-based tattoo studio revealed the inking in a post to Instagram which included several pictures and a few videos showing not only the tattoo process, but also Rihanna's reaction to it as well.

The 38-year-old singer's latest inking is a touching tattoo tribute to her kids and their love of drawing. Described as "designed by her babies," it comes in the form of a replica scribble that her children had made on a piece of paper.

One clip shows the tattoo artist kneeling over Rihanna's leg, tattooing the scribble onto the back of her knee while using the original scribble, seen on a piece of paper decked out with Paw Patrol stickers, as a reference point.

Rihanna has three children, ranging in age from eight months to four years. It is unclear which of her three children designed the adorable tattoo.

"Your co-sign of my s**t for the past 10+ years has changed my life," tattooist Bang Bang captioned the post. "It's been my privilege to decorate you, more importantly it's been an honor to be your friend."