Rihanna debuts adorable scribble tattoo designed by her children
New York, New York - Pop singer Rihanna recently debuted a brand new tattoo that was designed by her children and drawn by a popular NYC artist.
Rihanna's latest tattoo is certainly unique!
An iconic New York-based tattoo studio revealed the inking in a post to Instagram which included several pictures and a few videos showing not only the tattoo process, but also Rihanna's reaction to it as well.
The 38-year-old singer's latest inking is a touching tattoo tribute to her kids and their love of drawing. Described as "designed by her babies," it comes in the form of a replica scribble that her children had made on a piece of paper.
One clip shows the tattoo artist kneeling over Rihanna's leg, tattooing the scribble onto the back of her knee while using the original scribble, seen on a piece of paper decked out with Paw Patrol stickers, as a reference point.
Rihanna has three children, ranging in age from eight months to four years. It is unclear which of her three children designed the adorable tattoo.
"Your co-sign of my s**t for the past 10+ years has changed my life," tattooist Bang Bang captioned the post. "It's been my privilege to decorate you, more importantly it's been an honor to be your friend."
The Diamonds singer isn't the only celebrity to have gotten a tattoo tribute to their kids recently. In April, comedian Pete Davidson unveiled a remarkable new tattoo tribute to his four-month-old daughter.
Cover photo: IMAGO/POP-EYE