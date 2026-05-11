Ryan Reynolds hails Blake Lively as "fearless" after Justin Baldoni legal drama

Los Angeles, California - Blake Lively was honored by her husband, Ryan Reynolds , on Mother's Day following her settlement with her co- star , Justin Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds (l.) shared a touching Mother's Day message for Blake Lively (r.) after her contentious legal war with Justin Baldoni. © Screenshot/Instagram/@vancityreynolds

On Sunday, the Deadpool star marked the annual holiday by loving on his "kind" and "fearless" wifey via his Instagram story.

Ryan captioned two images of the spouses posing near a waterfall in ponchos and lounging on chairs, "I appreciate this mother beyond measure."

He added, "She is kind. She is fearless. She's the absolute love of my life and to our four little kids, she's the life of their love."

The 49-year-old Canadian shares four kids with his 38-year-old wife: James (11), Inez (9), Betty (6), and Olin (3).

Ryan stood by Blake's side after she sued the It Ends With Us director-actor for sexual harassment and retaliatory remarks back in December 2024.

The nearly two-year legal war came to a shocking end on May 4 when it was confirmed that the co-stars had reached a settlement two weeks before their scheduled trial.