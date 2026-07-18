Benny Blanco sets sail to reunite with Selena Gomez in the UK: "The things we do for love"

London, UK - Selena Gomez 's husband, Benny Blanco, traveled by boat to reunite with his wifey as she films season 6 of Only Murders in the Building !

Selena Gomez's hubby, Benny Blanco (r), revealed that he's taking a boat to join his wife in London. © Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The Hermoso singer shared a look at his long trip to the UK, proving that absence does make the heart grow fonder.

Benny captured his journey via TikTok, writing over the clip, "POV: ur traveling across the Atlantic in the titanic to see ur wife bc ur scared of flying."

He captioned the post, "the things we do for love," and featured Sam Cooke's single, Nothing Can Change This Love.

The 38-year-old producer revealed his fear of flying during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in 2024.

Benny told Jimmy Fallon, "I don't fly. I took a boat to Europe. I literally take the Titanic to Europe. It's the same boat – when you're on the boat, like day three, they're like, 'This is where the Titanic sank.' And you're just in the middle of no where."