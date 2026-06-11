Selena Gomez drops racy Benny Blanco pic in new Instagram dump

London, UK - Selena Gomez dropped a cheeky look at her life with Benny Blanco!

Benny Blanco is head-over-heels for Selena Gomez. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@selenagomez

The Heart Wants What It Wants singer took to Instagram to reminisce over her hubby while filming Only Murders in the Building season six.

Amid her dump, Selena snuck in a raunchy image of the duo at dinner with Benny placing a smooch on his wife's chest.

More footage showed the singer-actor lounging around the house, enjoying vacation together, and a look at their wedding favors.

"distance means so little when someone means so much…. @itsbennyblanco mish you bb," the Hotel Transylvania star wrote in the caption.

The music producer responded in the comments, "I fall more and more in love with you everyday."

Selena, who is in London for the production of the Hulu mystery-comedy, was just praised by her hubby after she teased something "very very exciting" from Rare Beauty is on the way.