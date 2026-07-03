Selena Gomez teases look for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner amid bridesmaid rumors

New York, New York - Selena Gomez gave fans a teasing glimpse of her look for her bestie Taylor Swift 's rehearsal dinner ahead of the pop star's wedding to Travis Kelce.

Selena Gomez teased her look for Taylor Swift's (l.) pre-wedding rehearsal dinner. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@selenagomez & @lolavie

The 33-year-old dropped a new video to her Instagram story on Thursday evening, where she touched up her makeup during a car ride.

It's all but certain this was the ride to Taylor and Travis' pre-wedding dinner at Madison Square Garden, as the flood of SUVs and heavy security detail around the venue seemed to confirm the speculation.

In the clip, Selena applies some of her Rare Beauty lipstick as Ariana Grande's hit 7 rings plays in the background.

The Only Murders in the Building star was all dressed up for the occasion, rocking some glitzy earrings and a strapless black dress.

According to Page Six, Selena is set to be a bridesmaid at Friday's nuptials, which comes as no surprise given the pair's nearly two-decade-strong friendship.

It wasn't confirmed whether Taylor served as a bridesmaid for Selena's September 2025 wedding to Benny Blanco, but insiders did spill that the Karma singer gave a "heartfelt" speech honoring the bride.