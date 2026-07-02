Inside Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ultra-private wedding: "She is our royalty"

New York, New York - The first act of pop sensation Taylor Swift 's wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce reportedly kicked off Thursday, with a rehearsal dinner for 100 guests ahead of a star-studded extravaganza at the famed Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have fans on high alert as rumors about their wedding continue to ramp up. © ANGELA WEISS/AFP

The billionaire singer and three-time Super Bowl champion have kept fans guessing, but media reports describe an over-the-top celebration befitting one of the world's most famous couples.

The alleged A-list wedding festivities kicked off Thursday evening with an exclusive dinner for 100 invitees at the Garden, the storied sports arena in the heart of Manhattan.

An AFP correspondent saw a succession of SUVs, believed to be carrying guests, arriving at a privacy tent outside the Garden while fans buzzed around nearby for a peek at the action.

"She is the biggest thing in America — like she is our royalty, she is our queen, she is everything," said Alyssa Heinen, 24, from Manhattan. "We are just so happy that she found the love of her life, and he happens to also be such a big deal that it feels like a royal wedding to us."

The wedding itself will reportedly take place on Friday with around 1,000 guests, including models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, singer Selena Gomez and actress Zoe Kravitz — all known to be close Swift pals. Kelce's teammates from the Kansas City Chiefs are also expected to be on hand.

Guests are said to have signed confidentiality agreements and will not be allowed to have their phones during the ceremony, which is expected to begin with mid-afternoon cocktails before a reception going into the night.

On Wednesday, a worker unloading a truck near the Garden was seen wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt, while on Thursday, a police officer was photographed by an eagle-eyed photographer holding documents marked "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding."