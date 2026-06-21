Serena Williams confirms singles return with bombshell Wimbledon news

London, UK - Tennis great Serena Williams , who retired in 2022, has been awarded a wildcard for the Wimbledon grass court championships starting in a week.

Serena Williams will play singles at the 2026 Wimbledon tournament. © Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Organizers released their initial list of wildcards on Sunday, with Williams, a seven-time champion at the All England Club, one of eight players awarded a place in the ladies' singles event.

A social media post by the official Wimbledon Championships said: "This is not a drill" with a picture of Williams standing on a grass court captioned "Serena returns".

"@serenawilliams will compete in the 2026 ladies' singles at #Wimbledon as a wild card," read the post.

The 44-year-old former world number one and 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not played a singles match since the 2022 US Open.

However, she did make one appearance at Queen's last week alongside Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko.

They knocked out the third seeds, Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe, before an injury to Mboko ended their participation without playing another match.