Serena Williams reveals daughter inspired Wimbledon return: "Mom, play with Venus"

Berlin, Germany - Serena Williams said Tuesday a comment from her daughter inspired her decision to return to play doubles at Wimbledon alongside sister Venus later in June.

Serena Williams reacts as she plays with Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during a women's doubles round of 16 match at the WTA500 Berlin Tennis Open tournament on June 16, 2026. © TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP

Speaking in Berlin after she was defeated alongside doubles partner Karolina Muchova in the first round, Williams confirmed she would accept a wildcard to play at Wimbledon for the first time since 2022, alongside long-time doubles partner Venus.

The 44-year-old, who has won 14 doubles Grand Slams alongside Venus including six on the Wimbledon grass, said a conversation with eight-year-old daughter Olympia sparked her decision.

"My daughter Olympia told me I should play with Venus. She's always right, so I was like 'damn.'"

"'Mom, maybe you should play with Venus'. But she's very serious, she knows. She's very smart – she's very wise, I think is another word."

"So I said 'You know, let's see if we can do it.'"

Williams previously said a desire to play in front of her young daughters was a motivating factor in her shock return.

But the tennis legend shot down speculation she may take the last remaining singles wildcard slot.

"You think I'm ready for singles?" Williams asked reporters. "I need to get to work."