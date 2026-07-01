Serena Williams' doubles comeback with Venus in doubt after Wimbledon injury

London, UK - Serena Williams could be forced to pull out of the Wimbledon doubles event after the tennis legend suffered a knee injury in her first-round singles defeat.

Serena Williams (r.) suffered a knee injury in her Wimbledon singles match, throwing her doubles run with sister Venus into question. © Collage: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV & HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP

Williams, playing her first singles match in four years, was beaten by Australia's Maya Joint in a three-set epic on Centre Court late on Tuesday evening.

The 44-year-old, who retired in 2022, made a sensational comeback in June, playing doubles tournaments at Queen's Club and Berlin.

She is due to join forces with sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles first round against Camila Osorio and Solana Sierra.

There had been no indication of any injury to the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion during the Joint loss.

But Serena did not attend the mandatory post-match press conference, instead issuing a short quote through tournament organisers.

Players can be fined for skipping media duties, but it was revealed on Wednesday that Williams is dealing with a knee problem.

A statement from the seven-time Wimbledon singles champion's agent Jill Smoller read: "Serena tweaked her right knee at the end of the first set and was therefore excused from her media obligations by the Wimbledon and WTA medical teams.

"She left site that night unaided and is doing everything she can to be ready for her doubles match later this week."

Williams later added on Instagram: "It felt so good to be back on the grass at Wimbledon. I'm incredibly thankful for the wild card – and even more grateful my daughters got to see that it's never too late to chase something you love.

"I tweaked my knee late in the first set, but I'll be doing everything I can to be ready for doubles with Venus Williams.

"Congratulations to @maya.joint on a great match, and thank you to everyone who showed up and showed me so much love. That feeling will never get old."