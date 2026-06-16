Serena Williams suffers brutal defeat ahead of Wimbledon return

Berlin, Germany - Serena Williams suffered a straight sets defeat in the Berlin Open doubles on Tuesday, hours after the confirmation of her return to Wimbledon to play alongside her sister Venus.

Serena Williams suffered a swift defeat in Berlin as she competed in her second tournament since returning to tennis. © Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP

Williams and Czech doubles partner Karolina Muchova fell to Mexico's Giuliana Olmos and Erin Routliffe, of New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

The duo lost the opening set after Williams was broken in her second service game.

They were broken on Muchova's serve midway through the second set and failed to find a way back into the contest.

The match was the 44-year-old Williams' second after her shock comeback announcement earlier in June.

She won her first match back at Queen's Club last Monday, but her tournament ended due to an injury to doubles partner Victoria Mboko.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion stepped away from tennis in 2022 but announced a comeback earlier in June, saying her decision came from a desire to play in front of her two young daughters.

Showing glimpses of the powerful game that allowed her to dominate women's tennis for two decades, Williams understandably lacked rhythm, particularly early, after a near four-year absence.

She got better as the match went on, improving her footwork and showing the powerful serve and trademark forehand which were cornerstones of her game.