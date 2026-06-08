Sydney Sweeney throws star-studded bday bash for Scooter Braun
Santa Monica, California - Sydney Sweeney kicked off Scooter Braun's birthday season with an extravagant A-list party!
The Euphoria star celebrated her music mogul boyfriend's June 18 birthday early with a star-studded bash, per Page Six.
The "surprise" event saw several big names come out for Scooter, including actors like Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jessica Alba.
An insider spilled that the soiree was basketball-themed, as viral images showed Sydney, Scooter, and their guests sporting Connecticut Flame basketball jerseys with the number 45 on them.
"She had a basketball hoop set up. Warren G performed Regulate, Scooter's favorite," a source dished to Page Six.
The couple have been dating since September 2025 and have been flaunting their romance more frequently as of late.
Sydney and Scooter gave a glimpse at their recent trip to Australia in the Housemaid actor's picturesque Instagram dump.
If this is how Sydney is already starting off Scooter's upcoming milestone, what else does the Madame Web star have in store for the record executive? We'll be keeping our eyes peeled to find out!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Sydney_Sweeney & ChrisAppleton