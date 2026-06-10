Sydney Sweeney touches on Zendaya feud rumors and OnlyFans arc on Euphoria

Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney has clarified whether a rift between the Euphoria cast was behind the delay of season three .

Sydney Sweeney (r) spilled on if there's any drama between her and Zendaya (c) following the Euphoria series finale. © Collage: IMAGO / FAMOUS & Landmark Media

The 28-year-old denied behind-the-scenes drama being to blame for the gap between Euphoria's seasons two and three while chatting with Vanity Fair.

"Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," Sydney said.

The Housemaid star was specifically targeted after fans alleged that Zendaya, who played Rue Bennett, was feuding with Sydney following her controversial American Eagle campaign.

So what did Sydney have to say about rumors that cast clashes had held up the final season?