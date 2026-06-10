Sydney Sweeney touches on Zendaya feud rumors and OnlyFans arc on Euphoria
Los Angeles, California - Sydney Sweeney has clarified whether a rift between the Euphoria cast was behind the delay of season three.
The 28-year-old denied behind-the-scenes drama being to blame for the gap between Euphoria's seasons two and three while chatting with Vanity Fair.
"Well, I mean, we all grew up together on this show, so it's honestly crazy to watch how much social media and the press spin things," Sydney said.
The Housemaid star was specifically targeted after fans alleged that Zendaya, who played Rue Bennett, was feuding with Sydney following her controversial American Eagle campaign.
So what did Sydney have to say about rumors that cast clashes had held up the final season?
Sydney Sweeney defends Cassie's OnlyFans storyline
"I was in first position to HBO. So the moment they say, 'Hey, this is the first day of filming,' I'm legally not allowed to do anything else. So my schedule doesn’t affect the show," she said.
Sydney noted that none of her co-stars' schedules "held up" the third season either, despite rumors to the contrary.
The White Lotus alum further dished on her character Cassie Howard's OnlyFans arc and how she separated her personality from that of her fictional counterpart.
"Do I agree with all of Cassie’s decisions? Would I personally make these choices? No, of course not,' she said.
"But I'm an actor, and that’s my job, and this is Cassie's life."
She added that she wanted to "be able to do her justice and play her how she’s to be played," noting that Sam Levinson's vision was "to play Cassie in the most vulnerable and insane way possible."
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / FAMOUS & Landmark Media