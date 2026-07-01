Fans say "welcome to New York" as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding rumors run rampant

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is still bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year this week at Madison Square Garden.

Crews were seen unloading trucks at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, as fans continue to speculate about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day. © Collage: REUTERS/Adam Gray/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The billionaire pop superstar and the three-time Super Bowl champion, both 36 years old, are keeping fans guessing, but details are starting to emerge as the clock counts down to their big day.

Numerous media outlets are reporting that the A-list festivities will kick off Thursday evening with an exclusive dinner — only around 100 people are invited — at the storied sports arena.

The wedding itself will reportedly take place on Friday with a star-studded guest list of around 1,000 that is rumored to include models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, singer Selena Gomez, and actor Zoe Kravitz — all known to be close Swift pals — and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

Rumor has it that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, both close to Swift, will perform. British artist and friend of Swift, Ed Sheeran, along with Paul McCartney, could also perform on stage.

Guests are said to have signed confidentiality agreements and will be without their phones for the ceremony, expected to begin in the mid-afternoon with cocktails before a reception going into the night.

Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ reports that the lavish decor will include a replica castle built inside Madison Square Garden.