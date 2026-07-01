Fans say "welcome to New York" as Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding rumors run rampant
New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's official wedding plans are tightly under wraps, but New York is still bracing to host the celebrity marriage of the year this week at Madison Square Garden.
The billionaire pop superstar and the three-time Super Bowl champion, both 36 years old, are keeping fans guessing, but details are starting to emerge as the clock counts down to their big day.
Numerous media outlets are reporting that the A-list festivities will kick off Thursday evening with an exclusive dinner — only around 100 people are invited — at the storied sports arena.
The wedding itself will reportedly take place on Friday with a star-studded guest list of around 1,000 that is rumored to include models Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne, singer Selena Gomez, and actor Zoe Kravitz — all known to be close Swift pals — and Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs teammates.
Rumor has it that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, both close to Swift, will perform. British artist and friend of Swift, Ed Sheeran, along with Paul McCartney, could also perform on stage.
Guests are said to have signed confidentiality agreements and will be without their phones for the ceremony, expected to begin in the mid-afternoon with cocktails before a reception going into the night.
Celebrity gossip outlet TMZ reports that the lavish decor will include a replica castle built inside Madison Square Garden.
Rumor mill runs wild as fans of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce search for wedding clues
Rumors have run rampant for weeks over the couple's wedding, with no official confirmation, but clues have multiplied around Madison Square Garden.
A procession of trucks and forklifts has been outside the arena for several days, while The New York Times has reported an increased police presence and street closures in the area since Thursday.
The couple, who announced their engagement last August, appear to already be in New York. Swift's private jet landed nearby on Tuesday, and her car was seen in the city. Meanwhile, Kelce was photographed jogging in Manhattan.
Even Mayor Zohran Mamdani has added to the speculation with a video on social media warning New Yorkers — and celebrity couples — of a heat wave hitting the eastern United States this week: "We're ready, but we want to make sure that you are too. Especially if you're celebrating the World Cup, or the 4th of July, or renting out MSG to get married. Hypothetically."
Madison Square Garden boasts both an arena space and a smaller theater traditionally used for concerts and meetings. It is not a traditional wedding venue, but Swift would not be the first musician to marry there.
Sly Stone, who died in 2025, got married there in June 1974 to actor Kathy Silva during a concert by his band, Sly and the Family Stone.
It is shaping up to be a huge weekend in New York, with July 4 celebrations on Saturday culminating in a massive fireworks show and World Cup action scheduled for Sunday.
Swift, a 14-time Grammy winner, is coming off a banner year with the success of her album, The Life of a Showgirl, induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and a new song on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.
On the other hand, Kelce has signed to play tight end for his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cover photo: Collage: REUTERS/Adam Gray/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo