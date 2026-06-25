Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce NYC wedding rumors heat up with telling clue!

New York, New York - Jinkies! Another new clue has seemingly corroborated that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will take place in New York City.

As July 3 draws nearer, will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (r.) take over NYC for their upcoming wedding? © Jason Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

A permit recently filed to close down city streets near Madison Square Garden between July 2 and July 4 for an event on July 3 has been confirmed by the New York Times.

The outlet cites three anonymous sources with direct knowledge of ⁠the matter, while New York City Hall rep Dora Pekec has verified the permit's existence.

Additionally, the request includes capacity for between 500 and 999 people, tents outside of MSG, and street closures near the famous venue.

The latest tip fuels ongoing rumors that Taylor and Travis plan to turn the arena into an "Eras Tour-level" event for their nuptials, which were already said to be taking place on July 3.

The Cruel Summer hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs player, who announced their engagement last August, have remained very tight-lipped about their wedding.