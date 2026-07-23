Jason Kelce reveals the ultimate surprise Travis pulled off at his wedding to Taylor Swift

New York, New York - Travis Kelce's brother, Jason, revealed the surprise the tight end pulled off at his lavish wedding to Taylor Swift !

Jason Kelce revealed that Travis (l) surprised Taylor Swift with a surprise performance at their Madison Square Garden wedding. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@killatrav & Hector Vivas / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 38-year-old praised his younger sibling's singing chops while dishing on Travis' surprise performance at his Madison Square Garden wedding on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast.

After the host teased that he's "honored" Jason chose his podcast to spill the tea, the former Philadelphia Eagles player shared, "Everybody else is giving them out, right? Yeah, that was a fun night, brother. It was a great time."

Jason admitted that the Kansas City Chiefs star "has always been able to carry a tune," continuing, "Obviously, paled in comparison to some of the other people singing that night, but he did okay."

Taylor and Travis' July 3 nuptials reportedly saw performances from Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, and Tim McGraw.

The New Heights host served as his brother's best man while the You Belong With Me hitmaker's brother, Austin, stood by her side as her man of honor.