Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce donate millions to NYC charities ahead of MSG wedding

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may be causing some chaos in New York City with their rumored Madison Square Garden wedding, but they're making sure to pay it forward with some major contributions to local charities.

Taylor Swift (r.) and Travis Kelce have donated to several charities based in New York City ahead of the couple's rumored wedding at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & ZUMA Press Wire

Per Variety, the spouses-to-be have donated $26 million to at least 20 different organizations ahead of their nuptials, which are rumored to be taking place on Friday.

The charities are mostly based in the Big Apple, with donations to local food banks, afterschool programs, and children's hospitals.

But the list also included contributions to charities based in Kansas City – where Travis plays in the NFL – as well as one in Cleveland, Ohio, which is the tight end's hometown.

City Harvest in New York expressed its gratitude for the couple's $1 million donation, calling it "a love letter to New York, and a bold commitment to our efforts to ensure that no New Yorker goes hungry."

The donations are yet another sign that the rumors of a "Tayvis" wedding at Madison Square Garden are indeed true.

The world's most famous arena has been a busy sight this week, with workers repeatedly carrying large containers into the venue – presumably decorations for the big day.

And on Thursday, a police officer was even caught holding a document that read, "Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding."

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn't outright confirmed the event, but he did quip that such a plan would be smart amid the heat wave scorching the city.