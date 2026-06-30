Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding prep goes into overdrive with red carpet and indoor castle rumors!

New York, New York - The pre-wedding buzz has gone into overdrive as workers seemingly prepare for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's nupitals, which are said to be taking place at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Employees have been spotted setting up for what might be Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (r.) wedding on Friday. © Collage: REUTERS & IMAGO / MediaPunch

Per TMZ, employees were seen rolling out a red carpet outside of the storied venue on Tuesday.

But the crew soon wrapped up the carpet, with the outlet reporting that the decor was actually supposed to be purple, while Page Six said that it was simply rolled out too early.

Numerous trucks were spotted loading large, well-concealed boxes into MSG, and according to another TMZ report, these items will help to transform the stadium into a fairytale-esque garden complete with its very own castle.

The outlet noted that some items were labeled "Garden Party 1 (Scenic)," while others had "GP" spray-painted onto the side.

Taylor and Travis, who announced their engagement last August, are reportedly set to tie the knot at MSG on Friday.

Additional clues corroborating the rumor emerged last week, as a permit was filed seeking to shut down streets near the venue from July 2-4.

The permit request included the capacity for between 500 and 999 people, tents outside of MSG, and street closures in the surrounding area.