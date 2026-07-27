Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get touching notes from families of late first responders after $2 million charity donation

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce received heartfelt notes from the families of fallen first responders after their $2 million donation to Answer the Call NYC !

Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce (l) were honored by the families of fallen first responders after the couple donated to Answer the Call NYC before their Madison Square Garden nuptials. © JAMIE SQUIRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The New York-based organization that financially supports police officers, EMTs, and firefighters shared some sweet messages addressed to the famous couple via its official Instagram page earlier this month.

Patricia Polimeni, the wife of late NYPD detective Jack Polimeni, wrote, "I know firsthand how much the support of this organization means to families like mine. Your donation is so much more than a financial gift."

She continued, saying, "It provides hope, comfort and sense of community for families who are learning to navigate life after the loss of someone who dedicated their life to serving others."

The caption for the post reads: "Taylor and Travis, thank you for your incredible generosity and for standing with the families of fallen New York City first responders. Your gift will make a tangible difference in their lives."