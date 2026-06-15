Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce take over Broadway as NYC wedding rumors pick up steam!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took over Broadway for a sweet date night, heightening the rumors that the Big Apple will be their wedding spot!

Taylor Swift (l) and Travis Kelce (r) heighten wedding chatter with their latest New York weekend. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Saturday, the future Mr. and Mrs. were spotted attending the Saturday show for Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre.

For the outing, the Eldest Daughter hitmaker rocked a velvet burgundy dress and strappy gold heels.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs player sported a black shirt with large red flowers printed all over, matching pants, and a red striped Elwood hat.

Per Page Six, Taylor and Travis went backstage for some photo ops with the cast – including some fun snaps with Maya Rudolph, who portrayed Abraham Lincoln's wife, Mary Todd Lincoln!

It's been reported that the two are eyeing Madison Square Garden for their (presumed) July 3 nuptials – and the pop star and the athlete have only heightened the speculation with their recent visits!