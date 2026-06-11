Taylor Swift cheers on New York at NBA Finals with viral "Stevie Knicks" shirt

New York, New York - Taylor Swift was courtside at Madison Square Garden to cheer on the New York Knicks in game four of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.

Taylor Swift was spotted cheering on the New York Knicks as she sat courtside on Wednesday. © Collage: Dustin Satloff / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 14-time Grammy award-winner, sporting a blue and orange Knicks t-shirt with the slogan "Stevie Knicks," upped the already considerable star power as she joined longtime Knicks fans like film director Spike Lee and actor Ben Stiller in the crowd.

The appearance came a day after her surprise performance in Los Angeles at the world premiere of Toy Story 5, for which she wrote a song.

And it came at the same iconic arena where it's rumored her wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce will take place next month.

The Knicks' bid for a first NBA title since 1973 – against a young Spurs team featuring French phenomenon Victor Wembanyama – has galvanized New York and captured the attention of sports fans across the US.

The Knicks' victories in the first two games in San Antonio fueled feverish excitement among their fans.

The Spurs clawed back a game on Monday at Madison Square Garden – where President Donald Trump was roundly booed as he attended the last game as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan.

That game was the most-watched NBA Finals game three since 1998, the year of icon Michael Jordan's last Finals, according to figures released by the Nielsen media research company.

The game averaged 23.8 million viewers and peaked at 26.3 million late in the fourth quarter, Nielsen said on Wednesday. That's the largest television audience since Super Bowl 60 on February 8.

Swift isn't a new Knicks fan. Born in neighboring Pennsylvania, she has attended other Knicks games since moving to New York in 2014.