Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Madison Square Garden wedding plans revealed in new reports!

New York, New York - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly hosting a small gathering at Madison Square Garden with their closest loved ones ahead of their wedding! But will the MSG hangout be the main event, or just practice?

Taylor Swift (r) and Travis Kelce (l) ramp up wedding rumors as the latest reports confirm the two are hosting a rehearsal dinner at Madison Square Garden. © Collage: IMAGO / Eibner & Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Page Six, the Love Story hitmaker and the NFL player are having an intimate rehearsal dinner on July 2, seemingly confirming their presumed July 3 ceremony.

The rehearsal is said to be taking place at Madison Square Garden, where the betrothed pair is also rumored to wed.



In a separate story, the outlet dished that legendary artists Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw may perform at the couple's affair.

The latest updates come after the New York Times Thursday report revealed that a permit was approved by City Hall for an event that will see around 1,000 people.

Sources with direct knowledge of the matter teased that the ceremony could be as big as the pop star's Eras Tour, though guests may be required to sign iron-clad NDAs.