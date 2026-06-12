Taylor Swift celebrates induction as youngest woman in Songwriters Hall of Fame
New York, New York - Taylor Swift on Thursday became the youngest woman ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, another milestone in the 36-year-old pop star's record-breaking career.
The female record was previously held by Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she joined in 1987. Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person ever admitted, at age 32 in 1983.
Artists become eligible for the Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first commercial track. For Swift, that was Tim McGraw, released in June 2006.
Her success since is undeniable: the American artist has recorded 12 albums spanning country, pop, and folk, earning her 14 Grammy Awards in the US, including four Album of the Year trophies – a record.
"Swift's ability to shapeshift as a songwriter, to inhabit different sonic landscapes and write as credibly in the world of one genre as she does another is part of her superpower as a songwriter," reads her bio on the Hall of Fame website.
"It also represents the boldness and bravery of her artistry: to explore new frontiers when the most practical next step would be to keep mining the material that has gotten you the success in the first place."
Swift appeared on the red carpet in New York on Thursday wearing a strapless black dress with floral motifs ahead of the naming ceremony.
Taylor Swift reaches another milestone in her historic career
Estimates put Taylor Swift's worldwide sales at over 250 million album-equivalents. Her most recent tour in 2023 and 2024, The Eras Tour, brought in a record sum of around two billion dollars.
She is also the female artist with the most songs ever to reach the top 10 list compiled by Billboard.
Swift has been omnipresent in the media as of late. After unveiling a country track for the soundtrack of the film Toy Story 5, she was at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for a game of the NBA Finals.
Cover photo: IMAGO / UPI Photo