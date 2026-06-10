Taylor Swift surprises fans with live performance at Toy Story 5 premiere!

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift surprised fans with a special appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of Toy Story 5, where she treated the audience to a live debut of her newest song.

Taylor Swift hit the stage during Tuesday's star-studded premiere of Toy Story 5 in Los Angeles. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

You've got a friend in her!

On Tuesday night, the 36-year-old pop star graced the red carpet in honor of the new Disney-Pixar sequel, which hits theaters on June 19.

Taylor stunned in an off-the-shoulder minidress from Erdem, and she accessorized her look with a VHS of the first Toy Story flick.

Per E! News, she even had cast members sign the VHS throughout the night.

After the movie screening wrapped up, Taylor took the stage – changing into a show-stopping yellow gown – to perform her new song called I Knew It, I Knew You, which she wrote for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack.

The song pulls inspiration from the character of Jessie, a cowgirl toy voiced by Joan Cusack, and saw Taylor reunite with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff.

But that wasn't the only number the Grammy winner performed! She then brought out Randy Newman to perform the iconic Toy Story track You've Got a Friend in Me.