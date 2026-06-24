Taylor Swift performs surprise duet at Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert!

Nashville, Tennessee - Taylor Swift gave a surprise rendition of one of her signature hits at Travis Kelce's Tight Ends & Friends concert !

Taylor Swift attended Travis Kelce's (l.) Tight Ends & Friends concert for the second year in a row and performed a surprise duet! © Collage: Matt Winkelmeyer & Phillip Faraone / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday evening, Taylor supported her fiancé's annual event for Tight End University by joining country star Lainey Wilson on the stage for a duet.

The 36-year-old pop star closed out the show with a performance of Love Story alongside Lainey, which she teased was a request from a "very special tight end" – AKA San Francisco 49ers player, George Kittle.

For the concert, Taylor sported a black dress with a glittery, silver feather detailing at the bottom.

And speaking of George Kittle, the athlete also spilled some tea about Taylor and Travis' upcoming nuptials, which are reportedly taking place on July 3.

The tight end told Extra TV that the couple has demanded "absolutely no gifts" from their guests, adding, "But Travis, for some reason, really likes old coins, so I might give him an old coin. It's not expensive, too."