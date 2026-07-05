Taylor Swift's favorite teacher reportedly died the day she got married

New York, New York - Taylor Swift 's favorite teacher, Kirk Schwabe, reportedly passed away after a battle with cancer on July 3, the same day she tied the knot with Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

Taylor Swift accepts the award for Pop Album of the Year onstage during the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards in March, 2026. © AFP/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

According to a report from the Telegraph, Swift's wedding was made bittersweet by the passing of Kirk Schwabe, her favorite high schoolteacher, earlier that day.

Schwabe was a retired police officer from Chicago who ended up teaching Swift criminal justice during her time at Hendersonville High School in Nashville from 2004 to 2006.

Swift had loved his classes and, after skyrocketing to fame, she asked Schwabe to become her personal security guard in 2009. He went on to serve for many years.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Schwabe said he approved of Swift and Kelce's marriage and wished them all the best. He referred to Swift as a "superstar."

Schwabe's daughter Sarah shared a post on Facebook about her beloved dad on Thursday, a day before he passed away, revealing that he had been "battling metastatic kidney cancer."

"Over the past several weeks, his health has declined rapidly and he has now been moved to hospice care," she wrote. "I love my dad deeply. Watching someone you admire slowly lose his health and memory has been incredibly hard."

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, prayed for my family, visited, brought meals, or simply checked in. The love surrounding him has been overwhelming in the best possible way."