The 1975's Matty Healy ties the knot with Gabbriette Bechtel in star-studded wedding

Los Angeles, California - The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has tied the knot with model Gabbriette Bechtel!

Matty Healy (l) and Gabbriette Bechtel got married in Hollywood Hills on Saturday. © Collage: IMAGO / Capital Pictures & John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The pair got hitched in Los Angeles on Saturday at Madonna's former estate, Castillo del Lago, per a report from People.

Gabbriette wowed in a long-sleeve gown featuring a corset-style bodice and a veil that trailed behind her.

The 37-year-old musician, meanwhile, opted for a classic tux with a black bowtie and white boutonniere.

On Sunday, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed that they wed "at a private ceremony in Los Angeles, attended by their family and close friends."

Charli XCX and her husband, Matty's bandmate George Daniel, were among the celebrity guests, with Quenlin Blackwell, Alex Consani, and Kylie Jenner's longtime bestie Stassie Karanikolaou also being spotted at the event.

Matty and his 28-year-old bride announced their engagement in June 2024.

Their romance first began in September 2023 – just a few months after Matty was splashed in the headlines for his brief fling with Taylor Swift.

The month-long relationship is widely speculated to have inspired the 36-year-old pop star's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department.