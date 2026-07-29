Tom Cruise's daughter Suri distances herself from him with dramatic new move

Los Angeles, California – Suri Cruise, the 20-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, is forging her own path forward. According to new reports, she has decided to drop her famous last name.

20‑year‑old Suri Noelle has dropped the last name "Cruise" and now uses her mother’s middle name. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

As TMZ reported on Monday, Suri registered to vote in Pennsylvania under her new name – Suri Noelle – as early as 2024.

Because her official name must be used for the registration, everything points to her having legally dropped the surname Cruise.

This isn't the first time her name change has surfaced publicly. For example, the 20‑year‑old was called Suri Noelle during her graduation ceremony.

"She is showing praise for her mother by using her middle name," an insider told Page Six.

At the same time, Suri "wants her own identity" so she isn't always linked to her famous father.

"I feel very blessed to have such a special daughter. Being her mom is absolutely the greatest gift and privilege," her mom, Katie Holmes, has said.

Suri's relationship with Tom Cruise has long been considered strained. According to TMZ, the 64‑year‑old and his daughter have not been in contact for decades.

Suri's parents met in May 2005, and two months later, they were married. A year after their first meeting, their daughter was born. Tom and Katie split in 2012 after six years of marriage.