Who does Sadie Sink play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Her mysterious Marvel role is revealed

Los Angeles, California - After being kept under wraps for more than a year, Sadie Sink 's role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has finally been revealed!

Sadie Sink's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has finally been revealed. © IMAGO / AFF-USA

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day!

The fourth Spider-Man flick under the MCU umbrella, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, hit theaters on Friday, and with it came the arrival of one long-awaited character in the superhero franchise.

As many fans had already suspected, it was Sadie Sink as Jean Grey who served as the sequel's primary antagonist.

Jean Grey is one of the original members of the X-Men – a group that had been kept out of the MCU before Disney purchased Fox in 2019 and, in turn, acquired the movie rights to the iconic mutants.

Jean Grey was previously portrayed by Famke Janssen in the original X-Men film series, followed by Sophie Turner in the prequel saga.

In Brand New Day, Sink's iteration of the character uses her telepathic abilities to jump into the minds of others and force them to do her bidding. But as the film reveals, she's actually on a desperate quest to find her sister, Sara, who was taken by the Department of Damage Control because of her own special powers.

By the end of the movie, Jean comes to protect Spider-Man and helps him survive a near-fatal gunshot wound. She keeps him alive as he recovers before fleeing the city, presumably setting the stage for her return.

So far, Sink has not been named among the cast members of the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, which will see the original Fox X-Men cross paths with the Avengers and the Fantastic Four.